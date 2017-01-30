Peace Arch protest of immigration policy draws from both sides of border

Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Jennifer Johnson
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Jennifer Johnson
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Protesters from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border rallied at Peace Arch State Park near Blaine, Wash., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in response to President Donald Trump’s order that restricts immigration to the U.S.
Kendall Schieck
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald