Bellingham food trucks will get three new places to serve from in downtown

The city will test out letting food trucks park in three spots through downtown this year starting February to get food closer to places with few restaurant options.
The three spots will be at City Hall (210 Lottie St.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., near Uisce Irish Pub (1319 Commercial St.) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and outside Structures Brewing (1420 State St.) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Washington State Food Truck Association will handle the scheduling, which will be posted on Twitter @wafoodtrucklots, the association’s website and the Bellingham Food Trucks Street Vending Facebook page.
Information on how to apply can be found at cob.org/services/business/Pages/food-trucks.aspx.
