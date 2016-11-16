If Trump repeals Obamacare, will Washington state foot the bill?

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948 Pause

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:02 Western students and others protest to protect Planned Parenthood

1:21 Lynden solider talks being a flight medic and his family's military legacy