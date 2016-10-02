What kinds of homes do animals build, and how do they blend in?

Wild Whatcom, an educational and adventure program for families and children, is offering a new series of classes called Kids Out! that starts this month.
Where many Wild Whatcom events are for families, Kids Out! is for boys and girls in first through fifth grades and offers in-depth learning on a particular topic, said Holly Roger, community programs coordinator and girls mentor. Registration is open for the debut programs, “Art of Camouflage/Shelter” and “Night Exploration.” There will be monthly outings during the school year. Cost is $55 per session, unless otherwise noted, and scholarships are available.
“Art of Camouflage/Shelter” is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Lake Padden Park east entrance, 4882 Samish Way. “Night Exploration” for grades 3-5 is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Tennant Lake Interpretive Center at the south end of Nielsen Avenue near Ferndale.
“We’ll build a shelter and play some camouflage games” at the debut event, Roger said. “(Kids) learn by doing, but it’s about having fun, too.”
October’s nature outing for families is “The Fungus Among Us,” from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 23, at Lake Whatcom Park, 3520 Northshore Road. It features noted mycologist Fred Rhoades as trail guide. Bring a basket with a handle for collecting, and bring mushrooms you’ve found for identification. Cost is $12 for 18 and older, $8 for ages 4-17.
Roger said class space is limited and may fill quickly. Participants should dress for the weather.
For information, go online to wildwhatcom.org, call 360-389-3414, or email holly@wildwhatcom.org.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments