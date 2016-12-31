Concerts, Whatcom Reads! keep seniors busy all winter

Head to the halls of Nashville with the Time Jumpers
The multi-Grammy-nominated Time Jumpers, performing at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., are a band of 10 musicians, each a master of his instrument. They are Vince Gill (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars), “Ranger Doug” Green (vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar), Paul Franklin (steel guitar), Brad Albin (upright bass), Larry Franklin (fiddle), Andy Reiss (electric guitar), Kenny Sears (vocals, fiddle), Joe Spivey (fiddle, vocals), Jeff Taylor (accordion, piano), and Billy Thomas (drums, vocals). Tickets range from $39.50 to $79. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
“Harmony From Discord” concert
Whatcom Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Yaniv Attar, presents the second in its “Harmony from Discord” series at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. The series explores works created in the face of oppression, emphasizing the power of music to transcend even the darkest of human experience. Performing with the WSO for the third time is violinist Jennifer Koh. She’ll be playing Felix Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E-minor. Also on the program: Viktor Ullman’s last piano sonata; a world-premiere, “Al Naharot Bavel (On The Rivers of Babylon),” by Eliezel Elper; and Erwin Schulhoff’s Symphony, with the unique sounds of banjo and saxophone. Tickets range from $15 to $54. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com, whatcomsymphony.com.
Slapstick murder and mayhem in Lynden
Cary Grant starred in the 1944 film version of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a farcical romp about two elderly sisters in Brooklyn who are known in the neighborhood for their charitable deeds. Unfortunately, their charity includes poisoning lonely old men who come to their home looking for lodging. The women are assisted in their crimes by their nephew (Grant, in the film), who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt and who frequently blasts a bugle and yells “charge” as he bounds up the stairs. Matters get complicated when a second nephew, a theater critic, discovers the murders; then a third nephew appears after having just escaped from a mental institution. Lynden Performing Arts Guild stages the play Feb. 16 through March 5 at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre, in Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St., in Lynden. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, $8 children. Details: 360-354-4425, clairevgtheatre.com.
Whatcom Reads! Jonathan Evison
Bainbridge Island award-winning author Jonathan Evison’s novel “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving” is the pick for the 2017 Whatcom Reads!, a county-wide program that encourages everyone to read and discuss the same book, organized by the public and academic libraries in Whatcom County and community partner Village Books, with funding from Friends of the Bellingham Public Library and Whatcom County Library Foundation and support from other local businesses and organizations.
Evison will talk about his book at 7 p.m. March 10 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., and 10:30 a.m. March 11 at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. But before his visit to Whatcom County, numerous speakers, special events, discussion groups, and even an art challenge and exhibit will keep readers connected to his book. All events are free. Details: whatcomreads.org, or any public or academic library in Whatcom County.
Chuckant Radio Hour 10th anniversary show
The Chuckanut Radio Hour, a recipient of Bellingham’s Mayor’s Arts Award, began in January 2007. Each show features a guest author, with guest musicians, performance poet Kevin Murphy, Cascadia Weekly columnist Alan Rhodes, an episode of the new “As the Ham Turns” serial radio comedy with the Chuckanut Radio Players, and some groaner jokes by hosts Chuck and Dee Robinson and announcer Rich Donnelly.
The show returns to its roots and revisits programs from the past decade, including those with Erik Larson, Garrison Keilor, Alexander McCall Smith, Cheryl Strayed and Garth Stein, as well as memorable clips from the now-retired “Bellingham Bean” show, with a 10th anniversary show at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 where it all began, at the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, 1312 Bay St. Musical guests are Scarlet Locomotive, poet and musician Kevin Murphy and the observant Alan Rhodes will share insights. The show is a fundraiser for the museum.
The Radio Hour airs at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays on Spark Radio KMRE 102.3FM.
Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Comments