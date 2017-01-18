Where can you enjoy outdoor fun and some of the state’s best wine on your honeymoon?

Best known as a summer vacation spot, Lake Chelan, in central Washington, also is a wonderful destination for scenery and outdoor fun other times of the year. And with its winemaking scene on the rise, Lake Chelan is a worthy place to celebrate your marriage any season.
GETTING THERE
By car, Lake Chelan is about five hours from Bellingham. Take Interstate 5 south to U.S. Highway 2 East. Follow Highway 2 East beyond Wenatchee to U.S. Highway 97 Alt. North and then Washington Highway 971 North to Chelan and the lake.
WHERE TO STAY
Chelan House Bed and Breakfast: Each of the suites in the 1930s Craftsman home is a comfortable getaway for couples. Located at 311 S. First St., near the Chelan River, you will be able to check out the Riverwalk Trail and walk to tranquil downtown Chelan. Details: chelanhouse.com, 509-888-4000.
WHAT TO DO
Tour the lake by boat: The Lady of the Lake makes trips from Chelan into the heart of the Lake Chelan wilderness, with surrounding peaks in excess of 9,000 feet. Ride the boat to the north end of the lake to visit Stehekin, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and Holden Village. Details: ladyofthelake.com , 888-682-4584.
Chelan Electric Bikes: Explore the area for the day on an electric bike, available at 204. E. Wapato Ave. Experience the exhilarating fresh air and scenery out in the open. Details: chelanelectricbikes.com, 509-683-2125.
WHERE TO EAT
Campbell’s Resort: Fine dining at the 170-room lakeside resort, 104 W. Woodin Ave., features a seasonal menu and Northwest microbrews. Details: campbellsresort.com, 509-682-2561.
Lakeview Drive In: Locals and travelers alike recommend the landmark eatery at 323 W. Manson Highway, a few blocks northwest of Campbell’s. Grab a burger the way you want it and try the fries with some of the drive-in’s famous seasoning salt. Details: lakeviewdrivein.com, 509-682-5322.
VISITOR INFO
Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce: lakechelan.com, 509-682-3503.
