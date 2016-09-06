Drink up: It’s Bellingham Beer Week

The fifth annual Bellingham Beer Week is Sept. 9-18. Bellingham Beer Week began in September 2012 with a like-minded group of publicans, craft brewers and supporters of great beers. In 2016, Bellingham’s many craft breweries and numerous beer pubs, restaurants and supporting businesses will participate.
Here are a few highlights by location. Events are free unless noted. For a complete schedule, go to bellinghambeerweek.com or visit Facebook.
Kulshan Brewing (K2), 1538 Kentucky St.
Friday, Sept. 9: The inaugural Kulshan Beer Olympics will kick off Bellingham Beer Week, 5-9 p.m., with 10 teams of four; five breweries and five teams of patrons compete in a number of events.
Sunday, Sept. 18: The Brewers Boutique and Craft Market from 4 to 9 p.m. features local vendors and craft artists, music from Mustafa and a food truck.
Chuckanut Brewery, 601 W. Holly St.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Oktoberfest runs from noon to midnight, with a costume and yodeling contest, live music and a bouncy house for kids.
Wander Brewing, 1807 Dean Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 11: The Wander to Wander 1k race benefits Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. The race will begin at Johnny’s Donuts and end at the Wander Brew Hall. Advanced registration: $20, $25 day of race. Check-in at 11 a.m. Details: wandertowander.bpt.me.
Elizabeth Station, 1400 W. Holly St.
Monday, Sept. 12: Fremont Brewery’s “Super Awesome Night of inCANity” is from 5 to 10 p.m., with a Build-Your-Own Box Can Derby and a Fremont Heron Coloring Contest.
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 10: The 10th Annual “Compete for a Cause Cribbage Tournament” is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center. Play in the tournament or just come to watch. $25 general in advance, $20 students and seniors; $30 at the event.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: Celebrate women in the beer industry at the Third Annual FemALES event from 4 to 8 p.m. in the beer garden in this all-ages event.
Friday, Sept. 16: The all-ages 21st Birthday Block Party, from 4 to 10 p.m., features 21 beers on tap, fish fry, food trucks, music by Baby Cakes and Polyrhythmics, circus performers, carnival games, face painters, a video game theater and a “Railroad Avenue Zipline.”
Aslan Brewing, 1330 N. Forest St.
Friday, Sept. 9: Aslan’s Ten for Ten Fundraiser, will donate 10 percent of beer sales to 10 local, environmentally-oriented nonprofits.
Sept. 9: Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association
Sept. 10: Washington Trails Association
Sept. 11: Conservation NW
Sept. 12: North Cascades Institute
Sept. 13: RE Sources
Sept. 14: Brewshed Alliance, with a screening of “DamNation” at 8 p.m.
Sept. 15: Whatcom Land Trust
Sept. 16: Long Live the Kings
Sept. 17: Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition
Sept. 18: Northwest Straits
Friday, Sept. 16: Join the crew of the Schooner Zodiac for a Sunset Beer-Tasting Cruise, departing Fairhaven dock at 5:30 p.m. and returning at 7:30 p.m., with on-board fare to pair with Aslan’s organic beer. Cost: $65 per person, for ages 21 and older only.
Saturday, Sept. 17: The Cornhole Tournament with Schweinhaus Biergarten starts at noon, with half the teams competing at Aslan and the other half at Schweinhaus, with a final game at 7:30 p.m. at Aslan, where there will be live music all day. Costumes encouraged. Two-person teams should register by Sept. 12 at onaslanbrewing.com.
▪ The festival culminates in an “Uncommon Pairing” event, with beers from Wander, Chuckanut, North Fork, Structures and Reuben’s Breweries to partner with Ciao Thyme for a curated food and beer experience from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Ciao Thyme Commons, 207 Unity St. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation’s Central Kitchen Project. Tickets, $58 for general admission tickets and $78 for VIP tickets, are limited.
Margaret Bikman
