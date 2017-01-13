Al Switzer, whose day job is repairing lawn mowers and small engines at his shop in Tacoma, Washington, has been playing Santa since the age of 25. Switzer’s long hair and white beard are real. He doesn’t need to pad his figure with pillows. Though the lines that separate Santa and Switzer have blurred over the years, it wasn’t always the passion it is now. He organizes (and participates in) the Sixth Avenue Santa Parade each year.