Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
The Santa Shuffle, a group of carolers who don Santa Claus outfits and visit local businesses, began their Friday night trip at Boundary Bay Brewery. The group, organized by Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, planned to stop by the Leopold Retirement Community and at least one other brewery Friday.
Nathan Heck, 15, of Cary, North Carolina traveled to New York City to work on the set of Will Smith's new movie, "Collateral Beauty" as one of three domino builders for the movie. Dominoes are a central prop in the film about an executive turned grief-wracked loner.
http://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/news-columns-blogs/josh-shaffer/article120646413.html
Al Switzer, whose day job is repairing lawn mowers and small engines at his shop in Tacoma, Washington, has been playing Santa since the age of 25. Switzer’s long hair and white beard are real. He doesn’t need to pad his figure with pillows. Though the lines that separate Santa and Switzer have blurred over the years, it wasn’t always the passion it is now. He organizes (and participates in) the Sixth Avenue Santa Parade each year.
This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.
Katy Tolles, artist services coordinator at Allied Arts, leads a walk through the arts and crafts at the 38th annual Holiday Festival of the Arts, with a variety of gift ideas, all created by Whatcom County artists.