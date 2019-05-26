Skiers ready for the start of Ski to Sea 2019

What’s it like to compete in the Ski to Sea Race? Just watch this Watch highlights of the 2018 Ski to Sea Race, an adventure relay from the slopes of Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay held Sunday, May 27 in Whatcom County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch highlights of the 2018 Ski to Sea Race, an adventure relay from the slopes of Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay held Sunday, May 27 in Whatcom County.

The first downhill skier has crossed the finish line, No. 15, Boomer’s Drive-In, according to our reporter. We’ll hold off on other places until we’re sure the Ski to Sea website is reporting accurate results.

Ski to Sea website race results are in dispute. Our reporter saw Brian Gregg from Boomer’s Drive-In cross the finish line first, which he confirmed in an interview with KGMI radio.

The first cross-country skier to finish is Charles Dooley from Tony’s Coffee in the Whatcom County mixed category with a time of 18:19, followed by Brian Gregg from Boomer’s Drive-In in the competitive open at 19:22 and William Anderson from Kinematics Krew in the recreational open at 19:44, according to the Ski to Sea results website.

Walker Hall of Kid Goats in the high school division came in fourth at 20:14. Tim Bell of Okanagan Express in the master’s division came in fifth at 20:17.

And they’re off! Skiers were warned there’s less snow than in the past, so they need to keep their eyes open and be aware. Sharp bends and hazards are marked. Stay on the groomed run.

Welcome to The Bellingham Herald’s relay of 2019 Ski to Sea coverage!

Denver Pratt and Lacey Young are on the mountain, where there’s already a change for downhill skiers: The hand-off to the runners is a bit different this year. The hand-off will happen on the dirt road to the right, not the hill like last year.

Another head’s up for runners: Someone stole most of the mile markers last night. They only left mile 4. Pre-race meeting for runners was changed to 7:15 a.m.

From the ski meeting: This year for downhill skiers: hand your time chip off to the runners! It’s advised you keep your chip in your left hand. You have to wear the same boots up, as you wear down (no changing into running shoes for the sprint up the hill!). No carrying skis with backpacks or straps.

A total of 414 teams — that’s 3,322 racers — are taking part in this year’s Ski to Sea race today. A few are Olympic-caliber athletes while many are racing for the fun of it.

The seven-leg team relay will kick off at 7:30 a.m. under cloudy skies at at Mt. Baker Ski Area , when cross-country skiers launch themselves into the first leg of the race.

It ends at Marine Park in Fairhaven, when kayakers jump out of their boats and run up the beach to ring the bell at the finish line amid hundreds of cheering spectators.

The first racers usually reach the beach around 1:30 p.m. or shortly after, depending on conditions.

Check back here all day for race updates.