Ferndale’s Jake Locker to be inducted into this Hall of Fame

Ferndale’s Jake Locker will be inducted into the University of Washington’s Hall of Fame in October.

One of Whatcom County’s most dynamic football players has been selected to the University of Washington’s Hall of Fame 2021 class.

Jake Locker joins a group of 11 others to be inducted this year. The new class will be inducted around the 2021 homecoming game, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. UCLA, with official ceremonies scheduled for the following day, Oct. 17.

Locker, who led Ferndale High School’s football team to the 2005 2A state title as the team’s quarterback, also led the University of Washington to its first winning season in eight years and a bowl-game berth in 2010. In the Holiday Bowl the Huskies knocked off football powerhouse Nebraska 19-7. He played for the Huskies from 2007-2010.

Known for his running and passing ability, Locker was selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2011 draft, going to the Tennessee Titans. He played four seasons as quarterback for the Titans, retiring in 2014.

Reached by phone at his Ferndale fitness center called Locker Room, Locker said he was humbled by the UW Hall of Fame selection, but he saw it as more about honoring the University of Washington football players who played in those years, which included big upset wins against highly ranked University of Southern California squads in 2009 and 2010.

“Football is a team sport, so this is more of a recognition of the guys I played with,” Locker said.

In a news release, the University of Washington noted that Locker and 2021 inductee Marques Tuiasosopo are considered among the school’s most beloved quarterbacks. According to the UW’s bio on Locker, he ranks third in the school’s history with 9,578 yards of total offense. He also set a school record for rushing as a redshirt freshman quarterback, compiling 986 yards in 2007.

Locker said the Ferndale fitness center he founded with Michael Koenen — also a Ferndale High School graduate and former punter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — is doing well after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted. He continues to work with high school football players, but isn’t planning to coach right now, focusing instead on his family, which includes four children.

“I’ll definitely be in the stands, cheering them on,” Locker said about the Ferndale High School team.

Along with Locker and Tuiasosopo, here are the other 2021 UW Hall of Fame inductees:

▪ Jon Brockman, men’s basketball, 2005-2009.

▪ Claire Carter, women’s tennis, 2001-2004.

▪ Eric Drew, men’s tennis, 1996-1999.

▪ Gregg Alex, Ralph Bayard, Harvy Blanks, Lamar Mills and Carver Gayton, football, “1969 – The Five Who Dared.”

▪ Kristen Rivera, softball, 2002-2005.

▪ Craig Waibel, men’s soccer, 1994-1998.