Lynden Christian waited 29 years for this opportunity to face crosstown Lynden in football

Logan Dykstra and the standout quarterback’s many senior teammates at Lynden Christian feel they’re among the most fortunate football players anywhere.

The Class 1A Lyncs not only had their prayers answered when they received the chance for their school’s first game against Class 2A Lynden for the first time in 29 years. They gave their school community an unforgettable memory with LC’s thrilling 28-21 win Tuesday night at Rollie DeKoster Field.

“This game still didn’t seem real until the kickoff,” said Dykstra, whose fourth touchdown pass of the night was the game’s final score early in the fourth quarter.

Now both teams are set to play for Northwest Conference divisional titles Saturday night. The Lyncs (4-0) will host Mount Baker (5-0) for 1A honors and Lynden (3-2) will welcome Sehome (3-1), with the winner guaranteed at least a share of the 2A/3A championship.

“There have been years when we didn’t deserve to play Lynden with all they’ve accomplished (such as seven state titles under legendary coach Curt Kramme),” he said. “Our kids have been asking me to play Lynden since they were in seventh grade. Our kids gave us all a wonderful gift.”

The Lyncs showed they definitely deserved to play the Lions in football with a recently announced game in this weird pandemic-abbreviated season.

Dykstra, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 230 yards with no interceptions, threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Cole Moorlag and 13 yards to Shale Whittern to cap drives of 70 and 52 yards on LC’s first two possessions.

Lynden responded with a drive to LC’s 5-yard line, led by the running of quarterback Baylor Ayres and running back Caleb Wheeler. But the Lyncs preserved a 14-0 halftime lead with an interception by junior Sam Penner in the end zone with 2:11 left in the first half.

LC made it 21-0 early in the third quarter with Dykstra’s 20-yard scoring strike to Moorlag.

The speedy Wheeler returned a kickoff 71 yards for a score. Ayres ran for a 4-yard touchdown on Lynden’s ensuing series. Ayres then ended a 68-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring pass to sophomore Campbell Nolte to tie it at 21 by the end of the third period.

The Lyncs immediately responded with a game-winning 72-yard drive. Senior running back David Bootsma took over with runs of 19 and 18 yardsto open the fourth quarter, setting up Dykstra’s 8-yard score to junior Caleb Ryan — Dykstra’s 16th touchdown pass in four games.

“Bootsma was fresh in the fourth,” Kaemingk said. “David didn’t play much in our first two games, but he stuck with it in practice and he was ready. He‘s really quick.”

After the Lyncs halted the Lions’ last drive, LC ran out the last six minutes with nine rushing plays, including gains of 16, 16 and 14 yards.

“No doubt my best memory and best game,” said Bootsma, who rushed six times for 86 yards.

Wheeler led Lynden with 131 yards on 26 carries and Ayres finished with 73 yards on 24 tries as the Lions’ lone ball carriers. The Lyncs limited Ayres to 6 for 19 passing for 69 yards and two interceptions, also including a theft by Dykstra at linebacker.

“It was a great high school game and LC was outstanding,” Lynden coach Blake VanDalen said. “We had one good quarter. We‘ll have to quickly figure out what we need to do better.”

Lynden Christian fans watch from the top of a semi-trailer as the Lynden Lions and Lynden Christian Lyncs battle in football Tuesday evening March 16, at Lynden High School. With Covid-19 regulations limiting the amount of spectators in the venue, many fans crowded the fence line to cheer their team in the first football game between the two schools in 29 years. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

Other Tuesday games

Mount Baker 56, King’s 35: The Mountaineers (5-0) claimed a 42-7 halftime lead, as the game was never in doubt. Mason Jacoby threw for more than 150 yards including scoring passes of 40 and 25 yards to Ayden Rodriguez and 30 yards to Garrett Smith.

Toby Jefferson snapped a 7-7 tie in the first quarter with a 31-yard scoring sprint and added Baker’s final touchdown with another run. Jason Sande scored from beyond midfield for a 21-7 lead and Rodriguez ran for a score on a nicely executed play from the 18 for a 28-7 bulge. Jacoby also scored on a keeper and Cristian Zavala went 8 for 8 on conversion kicks.

Caleb Horsmon and Sande had first-half interceptions. Phil Paez blocked a punt and Davin Beason returned the ball to the 1, setting up Jacoby scored to make it 35-7.

“We were very appreciative of King’s being willing to play us on short notice,” Baker coach Ron Lepper said. “I thought our line showed a lot of pride.”

Ferndale 49, Mount Vernon 28: Sophomore Isaiah Carlson, the Golden Eagles’ leading rusher, scored four touchdowns, including one from beyond midfield, and may have surpassed 200 yards (statistics not yet available).

Junior wingback Thomas Broselle scored twice on runs, continuing an outstanding season. Scout Pomeroy scored his first touchdown from about the 20 in the fourth quarter.

“That was his first snap and we were all so happy for Scout that we swarmed him in the end zone,” Ferndale co-captain Andrew Monks said.

Ferndale (4-1) will conclude its winter season Saturday with a home game against Sedro-Woolley at 1 p.m.

Nooksack Valley 43, Oak Harbor 22: Cody Coppinger, Scout Whittern and Jordan Silva scored two touchdowns and gained more than 100 yards each as the Pioneers improved to 2-3 with an impressive win over Oak Harbor.

Freshman quarterback Joey Brown found Silva with a pass for one of his scores.

“Duke Halaapiapi, our 230-pound freshman lineman, had another outstanding game on defense with 5½ tackles including two for loss,” Nooksack coach Craig Bartl said. “Our guys are making great strides and while really believing in each other.”

The Pioneers finish against Bellingham (2-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Civic Stadium.

Cancellation: Blaine (1-3) saw its season end early when COVID-19 exposure forced the Borderites to cancel against Anacortes.

Saturday’s games

Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham at Civic Stadium, 1 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley at Ferndale, 1 p.m.

Meridianat Anacortes, 1 p.m.

Mount Baker at Lynden Christian, 7 p.m.

Sehome at Lynden), 7 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Squalicum at Civic Stadium, 7 p.m.