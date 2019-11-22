Lynden senior linebacker Bodie Human ‘always knows where the ball is going’

All-state linebacker Bodie Human has joined a high school football club with few local members in recent years — the 20-win club.

“I never thought about it that way, but that’s awesome,” said Human, who along with a handful of teammates has started every game in two years for Lynden, which is 20-3 over that span.

Now the senior co-captain’s goal would be a 23-win club — the Lions (8-2) need to win three games to claim the title in the Class 2A State Playoffs.

Third-seeded Lynden’s quest continues in the quarterfinals against No. 11 Washougal (7-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Civic Stadium.

Human isn’t about to take anyone for granted, especially since Washougal comes off a 14-13 upset of No. 6 Clarkston, which finished 9-2.

Human isn’t built that way, Lions coach Blake VanDalen pointed out.

“Bodie has incredible focus and instincts,” VanDalen said. “Teams think we sometimes blitz him, but we don’t. He just gets such a great jump on the play. Bodie is a special kid. He‘s a real blessing.”

So effective are Human’s skills that the 5-foot-7, 180-pound middle linebacker led the Lions in tackles last year with 86 solo stops and 156 total, as Lynden finished 12-1 with a second-place state trophy.

Human and the Lions find extra motivation in the fact that Lynden has not won a state title since 2013, ending a remarkable streak of six 2A crowns in eight seasons under the late coach Curt Kramme.

In all, the Lions are making their 30th state playoff appearance since the state tournament began in 1973 and owning eight titles and a combined record of 62-21.

The Lions state play with a 41-14 win over Othello on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Human said he won’t forget there a special personal highlight from that game.

“That was my first interception,” he said of a 32-yard pick return late in the first half, which helped preserve Lynden’s 20-0 halftime advantage.

VanDalen said that Human also made 20 tackles, including 16 solo, against Othello.

“Bodie is our spy against a running quarterback,“ the coach said. “He always knows where the ball is going.“

Human and his defensive teammates could hardly be faulted when Othello opened the second half with its only score against the first-string — a lost fumble on the kickoff gave the Huskies the ball on Lynden’s 12 yard line.

“I’m pretty much a defensive guy,” the three-sport athlete said. “I feel fortunate to be playing with so many good defensive players.”

VanDalen felt Human’s play on special teams as a sophomore — Human recalls playing in all 11 games — gave him “peace of mind,” because he felt his tackling skills and quickness would make him an outstanding middle linebacker beginning with his first start as a junior.

Human joins other seniors with outstanding statistical accomplishments, including versatile Brock Heppner, who’s a standout at four offensive and defensive positions, and rushing leader Steve DiLorenzo.

When he was in grade school, Human dreamed of playing for Ferndale, but in eighth grade he and his family moved to Lynden. He remains friends with Ferndale’s senior stars.

Human, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, is interested in career in construction management and plans to attend Central Washington University. He said he plans to turn out for football at Central.

“Absolutely Bodie can play in college,” the coach said. “It’s like I tell a lot of our guys, try to find a school that’s a good fit (academically and athletically) and then it’s up to you how hard you want to work.”

This week’s schedule

Saturday’s state quarterfinals

▪ Class 1A: Mount Baker vs. Connell (at Moses Lake), 1 p.m.

▪ Class 1A: Lynden Christian vs. LaSalle (at Eisenhower High School), 2 p.m.

▪ Class 2A: Lynden vs. Washougal (at Civic Stadium), 2 p.m.

▪ Class 1B: Lummi vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (at Quincy High School), 4 p.m.