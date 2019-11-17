Mount Baker playmakers credit offensive line in 1A state playoff victory

Mount Baker running back Jason Lee and quarterback Mason Jacoby came up with fitting comments when the two statistical standouts evaluated the offensive line that moved them into the quarterfinals of the Class 1A State Football Playoffs.

“They really make me look good!” Jacoby said after completing 10 of 12 passes for 144 yards in fifth-seeded Baker’s 36-21 win over 12th-seeded Hoquiam on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“They blocked really well and they played through everything,” said senior Jason Lee, who rushed for 153 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. “Our line has only gotten better all season.”

So take a bow, Davin Beason, Kris Flowers, Aidan Corning, Cody Saulsbury and Victor Schuener. Your backfield stars figure you deserve a little extra recognition in the wake of your last home game of a memorable season.

The Mountaineers (10-1), who are in their 18th state tournament, now hit the road for Eastern Washington to meet Connell (8-3), the 13th seed but a 17-7 upset winner over fourth-seeded LaCenter (10-1) Saturday.

The time and site for the Baker-Connell showdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, was to be decided Sunday, Nov. 17.

Baker’s performance against Hoquiam (7-4) was nowhere near as close as the score might indicate. Toby Jefferson’s 16-yard touchdown run gave the Mountaineers a 36-7 lead with four minutes left.

At that point, Baker’s hard-nosed defense had allowed only 138 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown by Cameron Bumstead on a deflected pass late in the first half.

The Grizzlies amassed 118 more yards in the last four minutes on two scoring drives against reserves sandwiched around a successful onside kick.

Coach Ron Lepper said Baker’s defensive performance was “right up there” among the team’s best.

“Overall, our guys are doing whatever we’re asking them to do,” said Lepper. “They’re just a lot of fun to coach. It’s fun to practice. I’m just glad we get to spend another week together.”

After Garrett Smith’s sack – one of seven against the Grizzlies – and a short punt, Baker’s first score came on a 1-yard keeper by Jacoby following runs of 22 and 10 yards by Jefferson.

Following Beason’s ensuing fumble recovery, Lee ran for 32 yards, and Jacoby then fired to his left sideline for Ayden Rodriguez, who ran down the sideline for a 22-yard score and a 13-0 lead.

On Baker’s third scoring drive, Lee’s 21-yard run set up his 1-yard score. Not long after, Miguel Zavala’s 31-yard field goal, set up by Jacoby’s 56-yard pass to Smith, produced a 23-7 halftime advantage.

Lee scored on an 8-yard run late in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 30-7.

Jefferson finished with 74 yards on 10 carries to surpass 1,000 yards for his junior season.

Phil Paez and Waylon Kentner turned in numerous defensive stops.

Lynden 41, Othello 14

The third-seeded Lions (8-2) earned a Class 2A home quarterfinal game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Civic Stadium against No 11 seed Washougal (7-4), which upset sixth-seeded Clarkston 14-13 Saturday.

Steven DiLorenzo rushed for 185 yards on 20 carries and scored Lynden’s first and fourth touchdowns on runs of 16 and 36 yards. DiLorenzo moved past 1,300 yards for the season and now has 14 touchdowns.

Alternating quarterback Baylor Ayres also scored twice, on second-half runs of 9 and 4 yards, and finished with 78 yards on 13 carries for the Lions, who are in their 23rd state appearance and hope to return to the finals.

Ayres threw a perfectly executed 19-yard scoring pass for Brock Heppner‘s 18th touchdown and Lynden’s second score against Othello. Heppner’s 6-yard toss to Lukas Lohrer produced the Lions’ third touchdown.

“I told our guys at halftime (when Lynden led 20-0) that we had a few things to fix, but one thing we definitely did not have to fix was our defense,” said Lions coach Blake VanDalen, gratified by how alertly the regulars limited No. 14 seed Othello (6-5) to 178 yards through three quarters while building a 41-6 lead.

“It’s up there with our best defensive efforts,” Heppner said.

Eric Bode’s 20-yard interception return set up DiLorenzo’s 16-yard score. Bodie Human had a 32-yard interception return to possibly prevent the Grizzlies from scoring near the end of the first half. Ian Jacob’s punt block set up Ayre’s 9-yard score and Caleb Wheeler followed with a fumble recovery for the Lions before Ayres scored Lynden’s final touchdown.

Montesano 58, Meridian 14

The No. 14 Trojans (4-8) cut Montesano’s lead to 17-7 on a 68-yard touchdown by Ethan Silves off a deflected pass in the second quarter from Wesley Kurz, who was playing quarterback following a foot injury to senior quarterback Cam Webster on Meridian‘s second series.

Trent Martin ran for Meridian’s final touchdown of the season

The Bulldogs (11-0) have dominated every opponent by scoring in the 40s and higher in every game and did so again.

Lummi 50, Neah Bay 28

The Blackhawks (8-3) moved into the 1B quarterfinals with a remarkable defensive performance while shutting out Neah Bay in the second half at Forks following a 28-all halftime standoff.

The Blackhawks’ opponent, likely on the road, will be determined after a seeding meeting Sunday.

Lummi lost close games twice to Neah Bay in the regular season.

Details of Lummi’s scoring were not available.