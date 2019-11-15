He’d never taken a snap at QB before — now he leads Meridian into the state playoffs

Without ever taking a snap at quarterback before his senior season, Cam Webster has amassed more than 2,500 yards passing and running for the Meridian football team so far this season.

But coach Bob Ames, who has enjoyed working with numerous outstanding quarterbacks in his 46 seasons at Meridian, says those surprising numbers only begin to hint at Webster’s leadership value heading into the Class 1A State Playoffs.

“Just a great kid with a great attitude,” Ames said of Webster, who has not let this season’s seven losses — all to teams ranking in Top Ten polls — faze him. “He’s the unquestioned leader of our offense. We have no one who works harder than Cam.”

Meridian (4-7) comes off a 71-30 win over North Sound League champion King’s in an elimination game Saturday, Nov. 9, in Shoreline.

“That was definitely our best game and my best by far,” said Webster, whom the Trojans credited with 12 carries for 283 yards and four touchdowns along with 7-for-13 passing for 206 yards and two scores, with no interceptions.

Now the 14th-seeded Trojans again will be underdogs at third-seeded Montesano (10-0) Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

“Montesano has 40-pointed everyone,” Ames said.

Montesano’s lowest point total this season has been 41 — a 41-6 win over Forks Oct. 4 — and it has scored more than 50 five times. The Bulldogs have been just as impressive on defense, limiting opponents to 4.5 points per game and pitching four shutouts.

Webster, who is also among the Northwest Conference 1A league’s best defensive performers with three interceptions at safety, will play a big role in the Trojans’ efforts to slow down the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

Webster said his role at quarterback started at a team meeting at the end of last season, when he recalls that he and offensive coordinator Patrick Ames were the last people in the room.

“I actually wanted a shot at quarterback,” said the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Webster, whose longtime backfield dreams matched the needs his coaches expressed.

Meridian quarterback Cam Webster (2) takes a snap against Mount Baker Oct. 4. Though he never took a snap at quarterback before his senior season, Webster has led the Meridian football team into the Class 1A state playoffs and a showdown with unbeaten Montesano on Saturday. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

Webster says he has always loved football.

“I started playing tackle football in the second grade, and I’ve been playing it ever since,” Webster said. “I was always big for my age and I had to play on the line (in youth football).

“But I had always wanted to play in the backfield. I played running back on the C and JV teams my first two years at Meridian, plus special teams on the varsity as a sophomore, and I played tight end and linebacker last year.”

Bob Ames has a special memory of what he thinks really got Webster motivated.

“Cam blocked a punt against Cedar Park in a playoff game when he was a sophomore,” Bob Ames said.. “Something really kicked in for him.”

“I was tackled on the 1-yard line!” Webster said of his vivid memory of the play, on which he scooped up the ball after his block.

Webster has been making up for it ever since, as his 14 touchdown passes and 10 scoring runs this season show.

Webster won the respect of his teammates when he shook off five interceptions in a 41-0 loss to Amador, one of Northern California’s top small-school teams, in the Trojans’ third non-league game.

“I just knew I had to work hard to make better decisions and knew I had to look ahead,” Webster said. “I feel like I’ve given everything I have.”

Webster says he is fortunate to have plenty of help all season from senior running back Trent Martin, who was credited with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown and more than 50 receiving against King’s, and senior wide receiver Ryan Johnson, who scored on a tricky 71-yard run.

Webster said the offensive line has improved greatly. He credits center Andrew Trautman, tackles Joe Plagerman and Mason Knutson and guards Sam Brooks, Zeke Thompson and Elijah Guzman with making it possible for him to have improved so much.

They’ll all need big games Saturday in Montesano.

“Whatever happens (against Montesano), I just know I love my brothers on this team,” Webster said.

State playoff schedule

Friday, Nov. 15

▪ Lynden Christian vs. Cascade Christian (1A) at Civic Stadium, 7 p.m.

▪ Squalicum vs. Eastside Catholic (3A) at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

▪ Mount Baker vs. Hoquiam (1A) at Civic Stadium, 2 p.m.

▪ Lummi vs. Neah Bay (1B) at Forks, 3 p.m.

▪ Lynden vs. Othello (2A) at Civic Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

▪ Meridian at Montesano (1A), 6 p.m.