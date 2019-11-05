Sehome coach selected Seattle Seahawks Coach of the Week

Sehome football coach Kevin Beason on Tuesday, Nov. 5, was selected the Seattle Seahawks Coach of the Week by the NFL team and the Washington State Football Coaches Association.

“Sehome High School is extremely proud of Coach Beason,” athletic director Colin Cushman told The Bellingham Herald. “He has not only changed the culture of our football program in terms of wins and losses, but more importantly, he has worked extremely hard to change the culture of our program in terms of developing people of great character.”

Beason led the Mariners to a 20-14 victory over Burlington-Edison Friday, Nov. 1, in a playoff game. Sehome (8-2) won the Lakes Division title and will face Lynden at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Civic Stadium for the right to move onto the Class 2A state playoffs.

Beason was a three-year letter winner for Sehome in the mid-1980s and has coached the Mariners since 2017.

“Kevin emphasizes the life lessons of grit, integrity, trust and commitment every day, and the success we have had on the field is a by-product of teaching these lessons through the sport of football,” Cushman said. “The Seahawk Coach of the Week Award is recognizing something that the Sehome community has known for quite some time. We are extremely fortunate to have such an amazing person to work with our kids.”

Each week, two coaches are selected winners and receive a $500 donation to their program, a framed certificate signed by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, recognition on the Coaches Association website and two tickets to a Seahawks game later this season where all award winners will be honored.

Mount Baker’s Ron Lepper earned the award after Week 1.