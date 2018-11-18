High school football roundup: Lynden, Lynden Christian reach semifinals with very different games

Tumwater defender Turner Allen (29) attempts to break up a pass intended for Lynden wide receiver Grant Vander Yacht (27) as he comes down with it for a touchdown Saturday early in the first quarter during the 2A state playoffs at Civic Field in Bellingham. The touchdown and resulting extra point gave Lynden an early 7-0 lead. Lynden defeated Tumwater 28-27. Paul Conrad For the Bellingham Herald