Sehome grinds out another comeback win over Bellingham, this time in the playoffs

Bellingham defensive back Jacob Hallock, left, dives to catch Sehome running back Dylan Roberts as Roberts runs for a first down during the second quarter in their 2A first-round Northwest District elimination game on Friday evening, Oct. 26, 2018, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash. Sehome defeated Bellingham 28-21 and advances to face Archbishop Murphy in the next round. (Paul Conrad for the Bellingham Herald) Paul Conrad Paul Conrad/Paul Conrad Photography