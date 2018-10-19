Meridian senior went from catching footballs to throwing them and is still producing

Meridian senior Dawson Logan says he loves football so much, “I would play tackle if I was asked to.”
Don’t worry, Trojan fans — coach Bob Ames and offensive coordinator Patrick Ames aren’t going to ask Logan to switch positions again. Logan already switched from being a standout wide receiver for the past two years to becoming what Bob Ames calls “one of four outstanding quarterbacks in our (four-team Class 1A) conference.”
That is one reason the highly competitive league rivalries among Meridian, Mount Baker, Lynden Christian and Nooksack Valley are among the hottest topics of conversation in northern Whatcom County.
Logan is well aware how important every league game is, yet he exudes a sense of calm.
“It’s natural. I try to stay as calm as possible. It‘s fun,” said Logan, who will lead the Trojans (5-2, 3-1) against Mount Baker (5-2, 3-1) Friday night in Deming for the conference lead and a guaranteed share of the 1A title. “I don’t really feel any pressure.”
Logan has accounted for nine touchdowns in his past two games — seven rushing and two passing.
Bob Ames confirms Logan‘s poise, saying, “Dawson is an outstanding leader.”
After last year serving as backup quarterback to Eastern Washington University scholarship quarterback Simon Burkett and catching 20 passes for 335 yards and five TDs, including one in Meridian’s loss to Royal in the 1A state title game, Logan realizes he isn’t likely to duplicate Burkett’s amazing statistics.
But then, he doesn’t care about numbers except insofar as they can help the Trojans win.
“I just told myself, if they think this is what’s best for the team, I’ll do it,” he said of the switch.
Bob Ames figured Logan could be his quarterback as a senior after Burkett’s graduation, but Logan said he did not focus on that the possibility until last year’s playoffs.
“It really wasn’t until the second playoff game (he thought seriously about playing quarterback),” Logan said. “I feel really fortunate to play quarterback for both of the Ames and for our quarterback coach, Rob Burkett.”
Logan says playing receiver last year with Burkett paved the way for his transition to quarterback.
“I came in this season knowing all the routes our receivers run,” Logan said.
And now he loves the opportunities playing quarterback present him.
“What I really love is how unpredictable our offense is,” said Logan. “Nobody ever knows what we’re going to do.”
Logan also plays safety and is often needed to return kicks; Burkett wasn’t asked to play defense as a senior, although he did effectively do so earlier.
Logan did a memorable job of displaying his versatility Sept. 21 at Nooksack Valley, when the Trojans fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied to win 21-14 as he ran for two touchdowns, threw for one score and amassed 207 yards total passing and running. He also made the team’s only interception and later returned a punt 26 yards to set up the game-winning drive, capped by Logan’s score on a 3-yard rollout with 1:16 left.
The Meridian football family includes someone else who is especially thrilled to see Logan playing quarterback: Logan’s father, former Ferndale signal-caller Gordy Logan.
“Dad helps me so much,” Logan said. “I think he’s always wanted me to play quarterback, secretly. When we watch film, he’s really into the game.”
Logan’s maturity and leadership shows why he is uncommon in another area for football players — he’s a Running Start student at Whatcom Community College, meaning he will graduate from Meridian with some college credits.
Logan said he plans to finish his AA degree at Whatcom CC.
But if anyone does want to talk with him about small-college football, “I would consider it.”
Week 8 schedule
Friday
▪ Lummi at Naselle, 5 p.m.
▪ Meridian at Mount Baker, 7 p.m.
▪ Lynden Christian at Nooksack Valley, 7 p.m.
▪ Sehome at Bellingham (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
▪ Blaine at Anacortes, 7 p.m.
▪ Vancouver College at Lynden, 7 p.m.
▪ Squalicum at Oak Harbor, 7 p.m.
▪ Ferndale at Stanwood, 7 p.m.
