Quarterback, running back, linebacker and leader — Storm’s Lloyd filling many roles

Squalicum senior Spencer Lloyd is a football realist, not to mention one of the most productive players in Storm history.
He would like to play in college, just as his inspiration and former Storm teammate Ben Peterson is doing on scholarship as a sophomore special teams standout at NCAA Division I Air Force Academy.
“My goal is to play at a Division II or Division III school and try to go for quarterback,” the versatile 5-foot-11, 190-pound third-year varsity regular said.
He’ll listen to any offers at any position from Division I schools, of course, but his primary goal is to combine a college education with continuing to play the game he loves.
And if he encounters competition from a better quarterback, he says he would be more than willing to play running back or linebacker, where he is also a muscular standout. He just wants to play.
At Squalicum, he has already played all three roles this season for the Storm (4-1, 2-1), which plays at Ferndale (1-4, 1-2) in a vital Wesco Class 3A North game on Friday, Oct. 5. The loser may be hard-pressed to gain an official shot at qualifying for the state playoffs.
“Spencer is the best runner we’ve had at quarterback,” said Storm coach Nick Lucey, who is in his fifth season. “He’s really a blue-collar kid with a great work ethic. He’s a proposition to try to tackle.”
Sometimes, he’s not even touched, thanks to his field vision.
For example, in the Storm’s 49-0 Wesco win over Marysville-Getchell on Sept. 22, Lloyd scored a career-long 84-yard touchdown and confirmed he wasn’t touched.
“As soon as our guard pulled, I saw no one in the middle,” he said. “Jackson Campbell took out a couple of guys with a great block.”
Lloyd finished that win with 189 yards on 18 carries, showing his long touchdown was no fluke. In fact, he had four other double-digit gains and lost yards on only one play, which wasn’t his fault.
After that game, he was on pace to surpass 2,000 yards total offense (rushing and passing) with four-game totals of 893 yards, with 559 rushing on 90 carries and 334 passing on 19 for 48 for 334 yards.
No wonder Lloyd enthusiastically credits his large line for much of his yardage — seniors Campbell (240 pounds) and Dominick Mack (285) and juniors Ben Paz (230), Jimmy Mena (210) and Adam McCluskey (200), along with standout junior tight end/linebacker Collin McEachran (190).
“Our line is really awesome,” Lloyd said. “What I really like is if they do something wrong, they (acknowledge it) and correct it. They don’t make excuses.”
In the wake of the Storm’s 45-7 non-league win over Meadowdale last week, the line’s surge has been impressive.
Lloyd said he has not been timed officially at 40 yards, but he said he has a hand-timed 4.7 seconds — a pretty good time for a high school quarterback or running back.
Lloyd says he gained 25 pounds of muscle through extensive weight lifting. “I love lifting,” he said. “I feel I’ve gotten stronger and a bit faster.”
Lloyd’s sheer enthusiasm for the game helps make him an effective leader.
“Spencer’s a sweet kid, good to be around,” Lucey said. “He’ a co-captain.”
Week 6 schedule
Friday
▪ Blaine at Mountlake Terrace (at Edmonds Stadium), 5 p.m.
▪ Meridian at Lynden Christian, 7 p.m.
▪ Mount Baker at Nooksack Valley, 7 p.m.
▪ Anacortes at Bellingham (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
▪ Sehome at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.
▪ Burlington-Edison at Lynden, 7 p.m.
▪ Squalicum at Ferndale, 7 p.m.
