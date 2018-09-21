No longer just a ‘game manager,’ Bass takes on new role for Mount Baker football

Kaleb Bass readily acknowledges that “game manager” applied to him when his varsity career started two years ago, but now he’s the most experienced quarterback in Whatcom County high school football.
Bass will make his 27th consecutive start when Mount Baker (2-1) welcomes Lynden Christian (3-0) in a Northwest Conference Class 1A opener Friday.
“Game manager was a true statement two years ago,” the 5-foot-10, 165-pound three-sport said. “I sure didn’t have to feel much pressure.”
In 2016, Baker went 6-0 as NWC 1A champion and 11-1 overall when he was a sophomore. He became the third Bass brother in a five-year span to play a key role for the Mountaineers, who had two outstanding rushers in Jed Schleimer and Carson Engholm and a fine all-around player in cousin T.J. Bass.
Until then, Bass could claim to be one of the most experienced ball boys in Baker history, having begun his love affair with football on the sideline at age 8.
He was inspired by older brothers Seth, who played in a loss to Royal in the 2012 1A championship game, and Mason, who quarterbacked the Mountaineers to the state playoffs in 2014 and 2015. Kaleb also has received plenty of football wisdom from father Shane, who played for Bob Ames at Meridian.
Naturally Bass, who has an affable, lively personality, began to think hard — he acknowledged verbalizing a bit with his brothers — about the possibility of winning a state title.
But first, he feels he must help the Mountaineers improve on last year’s 7-4, 3-3 record. He still can’t help thinking about playing for a state title and, since Baker is bidding for its seventh consecutive state spot and ranked No. 5 in the latest 1A state poll. He is, however, well aware that coach Ron Lepper always stresses total focus on the next opponent.
By the end of 2016 season, Bass passed for more than 1,000 yards and shed the “game manager” tag. That potent Mountaineers became the high school football prep team with a pair of 1,000-plus rushers and a 1,000-plus passer.
Bass is off to a good start toward his third 1,000-yard season, but passing statistics are the last thing on his mind, what with the county’s four 1A schools off to a combined 10-2 start, with Baker’s 35-34 loss to Lynden and Meridian’s 10-7 setback against Sedro-Woolley — both Class 2A contenders — the league’s only non-conference losses so far.
“It’s tough this year, because only two of our 1A teams can go to state instead of three,” Bass said, referring to the annual playoff allocation rotation.
That means every league game is vital.
To help prepare, Bass said he’s attended numerous football camps, including ones as far away as Georgia.
“The camps have helped me tremendously with my throwing form,” he said, noting how inspired to compete with numerous college prospects.
Lepper appreciates the extensive work Bass has put in.
“He’s more confident. He’s using his legs to extend plays,” Lepper said. “Kaleb is bigger and stronger. … This his team now.”
On the final play of the season opener against Lynden, Bass showcased his improvement with a remarkable 34-yard touchdown pass on the run to Kobee Malone — who made an equally noteworthy catch — to pull Baker within one point. Bass was sacked on what could have been a go-ahead two-point conversion but said he definitely wanted to go for the win.
“A couple of times in the Lynden game, Kaleb tried to do a little too much,” Lepper said. “But I wouldn’t want to take that away from him. A good example was that final play.”
While Bass agreed with his coach’s assessment, he noted his offensive line and running backs were outstanding in Baker’s ensuing 44-19 win over Sehome and 38-19 win over Cascade.
Now he hopes to continue leading them, as the Mountaineers prepare to enter the heart of their schedule.
WEEK FOUR SCHEDULE
Friday
▪ Lummi at Neah Bay, 5 p.m.
▪ Ferndale at Arlington, 7 p.m..
▪ Lynden Christian at Mount Baker, 7 p.m.
▪ Meridian at Nooksack, 7 p.m.
▪ Archbishop Murphy at Lynden, 7 p.m.
▪ Bellingham at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.
▪ Blaine at Sehome (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
Saturday
▪ Marysville-Getchell at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium), 7 p.m.
