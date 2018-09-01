225 yards on nine carries. Not a bad debut for Lynden junior in 35-34 win

Lynden running back Steven DiLorenzo (20) is upended at the line of scrimmage by Mount Baker defensivemen Kaleb Bass (12) and Mark Tikhonov (22) during the second quarter on Friday evening Aug. 31, 2018, at Mount Baker High School in Deming, Wash. Lynden defeated Mount Baker 35-34 during opening night of the regular season. Paul Conrad for The Bellingham Herald