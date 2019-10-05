High school football roundup: Second-half pick-six fuels Mount Baker victory

SHARE COPY LINK

Mount Baker junior defensive back Mason Jacoby returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown about two minutes into the second half as the Mountaineers turned a 21-7 halftime lead into a 42-14 victory over Meridian on Friday night in front of a home crowd in Deming.

The score by Jacoby, who also plays quarterback, seemed to give the Mountaineers (5-0) the momentum they needed to put the game away in the second half. They continued playing tough defense and utilized a commanding run game on their way to the win over the Trojans (1-4).

The message all week was “to be the masters of physicality, execute and to not get too far ahead of ourselves,” MBHS coach Ron Lepper told the Bellingham Herald after the game. “You can draw the X’s and O’s, but at the end of the day you need to be able to go out there and execute.”

The Mountaineers executed on both sides of the ball. On offense, they leaned on their multiple running backs. Junior Ayden Rodriguez scored the first touchdown of the evening on an 18-yard rush and also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Junior Toby Jefferson racked up over 150 yards while also scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

On defense, Mount Baker played tough against a Meridian offense they knew would throw a lot of different looks at them.

“We had to stay humble, and we really had to focus on a lot of film all week because they run every formation,” said Jacoby.

Meridian had moments of promise early in the game. Senior Trent Martin scored a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7. Trojan quarterback Cameron Webster had multiple carries over 10 yards and completed a 63-yard pass to Martin.

The undefeated Mountaineers take on the Nooksack Valley Pioneers (2-3) at home next week and are now 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Trojans, now 1-1 in conference play, will take on Lynden Chirstian (3-1) at home next Friday.

Archbishop Murphy 43, Blaine 0: The Blaine Boarderites were shut out on the road against the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats.

“They were a good team and we gotta tip our hat, but we lost and there is a lot to work on now,” Blaine coach Jay Dodd said.

Despite the one-sided score, Dodd didn’t blame his defense, which he said played well despite having to defend a short field multiple times.

The Boarderites will take on Sedro-Woolley at home next week.

Sehome 14, Mountain Lake Terrace 7: The Sehome Mariners (3-2) leaned on a tough defensive effort to win on the road against Mountain Lake Terrace (1-3).

Sehome coach Kevin Beason said it was a “defensive kind of night,” highlighted by the Mariners’ five sacks. Beason also applauded the offense for completing several long passes and playing consistent throughout the game.

The Mariners play Cedarcrest at Civic Stadium next Friday.

Squalicum 48, Meadowdale 28: The Squalicum Storm (3-2) beat the Meadowdale Mavericks (3-2) at Civic Stadium in downtown Bellingham.

The Storm take on Ferndale High School next Saturday, also at Civic Stadium.

Lynden Christian 33, Nooksack Valley 0: Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk said he was happy with the consistent play of his defense and the explosiveness of his offense, which scored 30 points in the second quarter, as the Lyncs (3-1) won at Nooksack Valley (2-3).

The Pioneers will look to bounce back as they prepare to play undefeated Mount Baker next week. The Lyncs will travel to Meridian next week.

Lynden 37, Lakewood 6: Lynden’s offense had a total of 253 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground as well as 179 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air as the Lions (4-1) won a home matchup against Lakewood (4-1).

Lynden senior Steven DiLorenzo accounted for 107 yards on two passing touchdowns and also caught a touchdown.

Lynden coach Blake VanDalen also praised his defense, which allowed only one touchdown to a Lakewood team that averaged about 40 points per game.

The Lions will play Burlington Edison next week.

Saturday’s game: The Bellingham Red Raiders (1-3) took on Evergreen (2-2) on Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham for senior night.