Coach with Bellingham ties hired to help Seattle Kraken build hockey in the region

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken announced on Wednesday, April 14, that Katelyn Parker has been hired as one of two player development coaches that will spearhead the youth programming at the Kraken Training Center. Parker got her start on a hockey rink at the Bellingham Sportsplex, including in 2002, when she was 9 years old, right. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A coach with Bellingham ties will be a part of building the hockey community in the Pacific Northwest with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken beginning next fall.

The Kraken announced on Wednesday, April 14, that Katelyn Parker has been hired as one of two player development coaches that will spearhead the youth programming at the Kraken Training Center. The programs at the training center will include Learn to Skate, Learn to Play and other recreational and competitive programs for adults and children in the 8U, 10U and 12U youth hockey programs.

She will be joined by Director of Skating Chad Goodwin, Director of Youth Hockey Martin Hinka and fellow Player Development Coach David Min, according to a news release from the Kraken.

“The diverse experience this group brings, as athletes and as coaches, gives them unique perspectives that will benefit their students,” Kraken Training Center General Manager Rob Lampman said in the release. “They are all excellent additions to our team and will be integral to the development and success of our youth hockey and skating programs. I can’t wait to see them on the ice developing talent and sharing the values of sport to create leaders of the future on and off the ice.”

Parker is a native of Bellingham, according to the release and will return to her home state after spending the past three seasons coaching the NCAA Division I University of Connecticut women’s hockey program. She led the Huskies to playoff appearances all three years, including the East finals and semifinals the last two years, according to the release, and she coached two seasons before that as an assistant at Brown University.

Parker attended Kulshan Middle School according to The Bellingham Herald archives, and Bellingham Public Schools spokesperson Dana Smith told The Herald she attended Bellingham High School through her sophomore year.

Growing up, she played for the Whatcom Warriors, Washington Wild and Team Pacific, according to the release.

Parker also was a member of the Colgate women’s hockey team, serving as a team captain and playing in 141 games, the release stated.

“I have been following the work that the Kraken has already done and being able to be part of a new NHL organization and help grow the game at the grassroots level is truly exciting,” Parker said in the release. “As someone who is passionate about the role of women in professional sport and growing the girls’ game, it is an honor to join the Kraken and support this growth. My family is also thrilled that I will be much closer to home!”

The Kraken Training Center, which is still under construction, is expected to be a community-oriented facility consisting of three NHL-sized rinks, a bar and grill and a team store, according to the release. In addition to skating and hockey lessons, fans will be able to watch the Kraken practice and other activities.