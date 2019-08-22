He starred while at Lynden Christian and WWU, could San Antonio be his next stop?

Lynden Christian graduate and ex Western Washington University men’s basketball player Daulton Hommes reportedly has signed a contract with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs and should compete for a G League spot. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Lynden Christian graduate and former Western Washington University men’s basketball player Daulton Hommes reportedly has signed a contract with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

Hommes becomes the first Whatcom County high school graduate to have an NBA contract since Blaine graduate Luke Ridnour concluded his 12-year NBA career with Orlando in 2015.

Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Keith Smith reported the news via Twitter on Aug. 16, citing league sources. Ridiculousupside.com also reported Aug. 16 that Hommes was one of two players to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs.

Hommes graduated from Lynden Christian in 2015 after injuries limited his time playing basketball for the Lyncs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hommes then went to WWU, where he started 60 games for the Vikings, scored in double figures in 49 of them and was a unanimous first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection as a sophomore during the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-8 guard transferred to Point Loma Nazarene University for his junior year last season and averaged 21.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and helped the Sea Lions reach the NCAA Division II championship game before losing 64-58 to Northwest Missouri State. Hommes had a game-high 26 points in that game and was selected the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Player of the Year.

Hommes was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, but averaged 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in two games playing with the 2019 Bucks Summer League team in Las Vegas, according to a story by news4sanantonio.com.

The story also said the Spurs have not announced anything regarding Hommes, but that he would likely land on the Spurs’ NBA G League minor league team in Austin and see some playing time in the 2019 NBA preseason.

More recently, Hommes broke the Crawsover Pro-Am record by scoring 65 points in an Aug. 11 game in the Seattle summer league.

According to a glossary on hoopsrumors.com, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the minimum salary that allows NBA teams to increase their offseason rosters to 20 players and bring in extra players to try out for spots on the regular-season 15-man roster or teams’ G League affiliates. The contract can include an optional bonus, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.