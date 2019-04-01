Sports

Defiance signs six Sounders to loan agreements, players available for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento

By Andrew Hammond

April 01, 2019 03:40 PM

The primary logo of the Tacoma Defiance soccer team, which was revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019
The Tacoma Defiance announced a series of USL loan agreements with players from the Seattle Sounders who will all be available to play in tonight’s game vs. Sacramento Republic FC. The game begins at 7 p.m. in Cheney Stadium. The loan agreements for these players mean that they can suit up for both the USL’s Defiance and the Seattle Sounders of MLS throughout the entire 2019 season. The list of players that have signed USL loan agreement deals are as follows:

Goalkeeper

Bryan Meredith

Defenders

Román Torres

Nouhou

Midfielders

Handwalla Bwana

Jordy Delem

Forward

Will Bruin

Aside from Meredith, each of the five players on loan have played sparingly in the early portion of the 2019 MLS season with Torres playing the most minutes, 23 in two games.

