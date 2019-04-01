Defiance signs six Sounders to loan agreements, players available for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento

The Tacoma Defiance announced a series of USL loan agreements with players from the Seattle Sounders who will all be available to play in tonight’s game vs. Sacramento Republic FC. The game begins at 7 p.m. in Cheney Stadium. The loan agreements for these players mean that they can suit up for both the USL’s Defiance and the Seattle Sounders of MLS throughout the entire 2019 season. The list of players that have signed USL loan agreement deals are as follows:
Goalkeeper
Bryan Meredith
Defenders
Román Torres
Nouhou
Midfielders
Handwalla Bwana
Jordy Delem
Forward
Will Bruin
Aside from Meredith, each of the five players on loan have played sparingly in the early portion of the 2019 MLS season with Torres playing the most minutes, 23 in two games.
