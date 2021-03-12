Lummi Chairman: ‘This virus knows no borders, and we are blessed to be able to share vaccines‘

Lawrence Solomon is chairman of the Lummi Nation. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on our community and tested even the most resilient among us. We have been separated from each other, hit by hard economic times, and lost loved ones. But the arrival of vaccines is bringing hope that we may hug our family and friends again, will advance on a path to a better economy, and come out even stronger than before.

As a sovereign government, Lummi Nation can distribute our vaccine doses as we determine is best for our community. Just as we did from the beginning of the outbreak, we have followed the science to put into place protective measures for our tribal members. Under the leadership and care of the Lummi Public Health Department, we have primarily followed Centers for Disease Control guidelines to distribute 4,870 vaccine doses (3,410 first doses, 1,460 second doses). Now that we have made the vaccine available to every tribal member who wants one, all frontline healthcare workers at our clinic, emergency responders, Moles Funeral Home staff, Lummi Health Clinic patients, and nursing home residents, we recognize that we must extend our reach to fully protect our greater community. Lummi Indian Business Council has recognized earlier on in the pandemic that our community is only as safe as the surrounding community. The more people who are vaccinated, the closer we come to being able to join together again.

In late February, Lummi Nation began vaccinating non-tribal members from the Ferndale School District and Northwest Indian College. We have shared 375 doses with the teachers and school staff who educate our Lummi children and create a safe, clean and healthy school. Our kids are the future of Lummi Nation, and the time and effort our teachers have taken to educate them and care for their emotional needs is appreciated. Lummi parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins have all stepped in to help make learning possible in this challenging time. But we know that our kids and our teachers want to be back in the classroom. Our kids want to be back together on the playgrounds and competing on the playfields. We hope by vaccinating school staff that we are getting closer to safely achieving these goals.

The Lummi way has always been to share what we have. Our elders teach us to share our wealth, sometimes it is a meal or a few dollars, and sometimes it’s a vaccine. One participant in the mass vaccination of school district staff thanked Lummi Nation for giving her family a chance to survive. That was such a powerful statement to hear. Because really, that’s what the vaccine gives us. A chance to survive this virus that has taken more than half a million lives in the United States alone and live to see another day with our family and friends. The day we can all celebrate together is on the horizon if we keep taking steps to protect each other.

The COVID-19 numbers in our community have seen a slow but steady decrease. And the positivity rate, while still high, is slowly starting to decline. This is a testament to the commitment of our community to keep each other safe. We stay home, wear a mask, and wash our hands, to keep others protected. The vaccine is the next important step we can take to serve our community. Once enough people are vaccinated, we will be able to return to the celebrations and ceremonies that make our lives fuller. This virus knows no borders, and we are blessed to be able to share vaccines with our neighbors and blanket our community in a layer of protection so we may safely come together again.