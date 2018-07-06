Here’s your chance to talk with Whatcom County candidates before the Aug. 7 primary

The Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham are hosting a day-long voter information event Saturday, July 21, in advance of the Aug. 7 primary election with moderated candidate question-and-answer sessions and an opportunity for informal discussion with candidates.
League members will moderate the panels and questions from the audience are encouraged.
The Bellingham Herald is media sponsor of the events and encourages voters to attend. Doors open at 9 a.m. at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave.
Candidate sessions begin at 9:45 a.m. with the 40th Legislative District Representative, Position 1.
Whatcom County Council At-Large, Position B, candidates will speak at 11 a.m.
Sandwiches will be available by donation during the noon lunch break, giving candidates and voters an opportunity for informal discussion.
Candidates for the Court of Appeals Judge, Division 1, District 3, Position 1, will speak at 1:30 p.m.
42nd Legislative District Senator candidates will speak at 2:45 p.m.
42nd Legislative District Representative, Position 1, candidates will speak at 3:30 p.m.
The forum will be video recorded and broadcast on BTV10 and available on demand at cob.org. For more information about this forum, see the League of Women Voters website, lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org or call 360-318-7551.
