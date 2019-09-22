Bellingham Herald eEdition updated for subscribers who like their digital news curated

Here’s how to use The Herald’s new eEdition The Bellingham Herald’s eEdition was updated in September 2019 to respond to reader concerns. There are fewer distractions and it’s easier to open a single article. It works best with updated versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge browsers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Herald’s eEdition was updated in September 2019 to respond to reader concerns. There are fewer distractions and it’s easier to open a single article. It works best with updated versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge browsers.

The Bellingham Herald’s eEdition was updated this week in response to reader concerns. There are fewer distractions and it’s easier to open up a single article.

For readers who don’t want to give up the experience of a curated news experience, it’s a great way to find community news and traditional newspaper features on these digital replica pages.

And, we continue to design an eEdition on digital-only Saturdays when we’re don’t print a newspaper.

Because it’s a subscriber exclusive, you’ll need to be logged in to access it.

Once you’re logged on, in addition to the local news from The Bellingham Herald, the eEdition includes dozens more pages of news, features and sports stories and scores on the Extra Extra and Sports Extra pages. It offers content from our sister McClatchy newspapers and the Associated Press plus Tribune and New York Times syndicates.

It will take you more than one cup of coffee to read. You might even be late for work.

But that’s OK, you can take it with you. The eEdition works on desktop, tablet and mobile phone. You no longer need a separate app to access the eEdition. It’s available direct from The Bellingham Herald app or website.

You will be required to log in after 30 days of inactivity on each device you use to access the eEdition. You wouldn’t want to miss that much news anyway, would you?

It works best with updated versions Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge browsers.

As will all new locations online, if you’re having problems accessing the eEdition, first try clearing your browser cache and cookies. Once you’ve done that, try logging in again.

You’ll find a full user guide and frequently asked questions by clicking the question mark in the eEdition’s top navigation bar.

The eEdition title is on the new landing page. Scroll down to see the current or past 13 newspapers. The landing page also includes links to the latest news on the website. Staff The Bellingham Herald

Here are a couple of points to know:

▪ The icon for the eEdition is still found at the top left of the website.

▪ You will see the eEdition title on the new landing page.

▪ Scroll to see the current or past 13 newspapers and click “read now.”

▪ The landing page also includes links to the latest news on the website.

▪ There are fewer ads on the new eEdition page and they don’t overlap text.

▪ Use the arrows on the sides to move through pages.

▪ Section navigation is across the top of the page.

▪ The calendar icon in the upper left returns you to the landing page to see other editions.

▪ The icons at the top right allow you to print or download, zoom in and out on the page, and find games.

To print out just the daily crossword from the newspaper puzzle page, click the crop icon in the navigation bar at top right. If you’re viewing two pages, select either the left or right page. A crop box will appear on that page. Click on the corners and drag the box around the puzzle (or portion of the page) that you want to print. Once you are done, click the green checkmark in the lower right corner. The cropped image will open in a new browser tab. You can print from there, or save the image to your desktop and open and print in the program of your choice.

If that’s not enough for puzzle players, click the puzzle icon in the navigation bar at top right. You’ll find 18 crosswords, plus scrambles and searches you can play digitally. That’s just the word games. You’ll also find card and arcade games, puzzles and strategy games. Just drag your mouse over the game icon for more information about the game. Many come with a library of past games and tips for the puzzle you’re working.

You will need to change your bookmark the first time you access the eEdition to return to the new site. You will continue to get a daily reminder email alerting you that the eEdition is ready.

I know change is hard, even good change. You can expect us to continue to update the eEdition. Coming soon you’ll be able to watch our videos direct from the newspaper replica.

I hope you’ll give the new eEdition a try. If you’re having problems with it, drop us a note at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com and we’ll get you in touch with our Washington-based customer service representatives.