Upcoming Whatcom County election forums

The Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham are hosting voter information forums on local candidates and ballot measuress. The Bellingham Herald is media sponsor of the events and encourages voters to attend.
League members will moderate the panels and questions from the audience are encouraged.
Measures: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at Whatcom County Council Chambers, 311 Grand St. The Bellingham Home Fund Renewal and Washington state initiative will be discussed. Members of the Bellingham United Debate Club will debate Initiative 1639 – Changes to Gun Ownership and Purchase Requirements. Representatives from the pro and con organizations will debate Initiative 940 – Law Enforcement and Police Training, Initiative 1631 – Carbon Emissions Fee Measure, and Initiative 1634 – Prohibit Local Taxes on Groceries.
Justice, county: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Whatcom County Council Chambers, 311 Grand St. Candidates for state Court of Appeals, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney, Whatcom Council and Public Utilities District will speak.
Legislators: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 20 at Ferndale High School Auditorium, 5830 Golden Eagle Drive, Ferndale. Candidates for 42nd Legislative District Representative Positions 1 and 2, 42nd Legislative District State Senator, and 1st Congressional District will speak.
Legislators: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 County Council Chambers, 311 Grand St. Candidates for contested seats for 40th Legislative District Representatives 1 and 2, and 2nd Congressional District will speak. Candidates will meet with voters from 6-7 p.m.
Comments