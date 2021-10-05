Powerful early fall storm threatening coastal Whatcom County today. Here’s what to know

Another powerful early fall storm is threatening coastal Whatcom County with strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Scattered power outages are possible Tuesday, Oct. 5, from winds of 15-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph, according to an advisory issued early Tuesday.

Southeast winds will be the strongest across western Whatcom and Skagit counties and the San Juan Islands, the National Weather Service said online.

Scattered power outages are possible because most trees still have their leaves.

Heavy wind and rain should subside by mid-afternoon, according to the forecast.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

High temperatures Tuesday will be near 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the high 40s.