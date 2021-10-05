Weather News
Powerful early fall storm threatening coastal Whatcom County today. Here’s what to know
Another powerful early fall storm is threatening coastal Whatcom County with strong winds, heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.
Scattered power outages are possible Tuesday, Oct. 5, from winds of 15-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph, according to an advisory issued early Tuesday.
Southeast winds will be the strongest across western Whatcom and Skagit counties and the San Juan Islands, the National Weather Service said online.
Scattered power outages are possible because most trees still have their leaves.
Heavy wind and rain should subside by mid-afternoon, according to the forecast.
High temperatures Tuesday will be near 60 degrees, with overnight lows in the high 40s.
