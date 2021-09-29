Whatcom weather update: Approaching storm more powerful than previously thought

An approaching storm will hit the Bellingham area harder than previously thought, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Southeast winds of 30 to 40 mph, gusting to 45 mph, are in the forecast as the storm sweeps across Western Washington starting about 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through early Thursday morning, Sept. 30.

“As this system approaches winds will begin to pick up starting at the coast (Wednesday) morning and progressing inland throughout the day,” meteorologist Mary Butwin said in the online forecast.

“As is usually the case areas directly along the coast and the San Juans and Western Whatcom County are expected to experience the highest winds,” Butwin said.

Power outages are likely because trees still have most of their leaves and they are more susceptible to damage from strong winds.

Whatcom County areas most exposed to strong southeast winds include Chuckanut Drive, Lummi Island and the Lummi Peninsula, Geneva and Sudden Valley, and coastal areas from Bellingham northward.

A gale warning was issued for Bellingham Bay and adjacent waters.

“Coastal communities in Whatcom County should not see any major impacts from tidal effects as even with the expected storm surge tide should remain below 9 feet,” said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the area late Wednesday and early Thursday, with an inch or more of rain possible in the Whatcom County lowlands and foothills.

River flooding was not expected.

Snow was forecast for the North Cascades above 5,000 to 6,000 feet.