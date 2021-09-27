Here’s when another powerful storm is set to sweep Whatcom County

Blustery weather started the week in Whatcom County and another powerful storm is set to sweep the area Wednesday, Sept. 29, with heavy rain and high winds that could cause scattered power outages.

Stormy weather, possibly including thunderstorms, was in the forecast for Western Washington through Tuesday.

A short break was due Wednesday, but another storm is approaching, according to online forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Most of the rain will be at the coast and north interior and it will likely be windy in these locations as well,” the forecast said. “Wet and windy weather continues Wednesday night as a cold front shifts south-southeast and into Western Washington.

Bellingham could see winds gusts in the 25 mph to 30 mph range, according to the forecasts.

But those winds could be more damaging than usual, because trees still have their leaves, making them more susceptible to damage.

Whatcom County areas most exposed to strong southeast winds include Chuckanut Drive, Lummi Island and the Lummi Peninsula, Geneva and Sudden Valley.

Those areas saw power outages from last week’s windstorm.

Meanwhile, a wind gust of 51 mph was recorded at Bellingham International Airport during the Sunday-Monday storm, Sept., 26-27, the weather service tweeted.

Rainfall for the month through Sunday was 3.55 inches — nearly double the normal 2.01 inches for the month.

Lowland rain could be heavy at times Wednesday evening, with snow forecast for the North Cascades at elevations about 5,000 to 6,000 feet.