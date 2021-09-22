Weather News

Before and after: See what the storm did to Mount Baker

Last weekend’s storms wrapped a blanket of snow around Mount Baker’s shoulders and gave Whatcom County residents a hint of what winter might look like.

“Once we got those high-elevation snows, it made things look considerably different from what we have seen,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Two photos show the variation in the snow at Mount Baker following last weekend’s storm. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Snowfall statistics weren’t available from the volcano’s remote summit, but on Wednesday, Sept. 22 — the first day of astronomical autumn — it gave the high peaks a more familiar look.

A dry spring and two brutal heat waves melted snow from the high Cascades peaks and left them bare until a few days ago.

