Weather News
Before and after: See what the storm did to Mount Baker
Last weekend’s storms wrapped a blanket of snow around Mount Baker’s shoulders and gave Whatcom County residents a hint of what winter might look like.
“Once we got those high-elevation snows, it made things look considerably different from what we have seen,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Snowfall statistics weren’t available from the volcano’s remote summit, but on Wednesday, Sept. 22 — the first day of astronomical autumn — it gave the high peaks a more familiar look.
A dry spring and two brutal heat waves melted snow from the high Cascades peaks and left them bare until a few days ago.
