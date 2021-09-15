Weekend weather will make Whatcom think it’s November — how much rain can we expect?

Whatcom County will see heavy rain, strong winds and possibly thunderstorms from a weather system poised to strike Western Washington through the weekend.

It will look “more like a November event than a September one,” said meteorologist Gary Schneider of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Winds do not look very impactful, but precipitation amounts are impressive,” Schneider said in the online forecast discussion Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Snow is forecast for the North Cascades above 6,000 feet.

“With some leaves already falling, we recommend checking for any clogged gutters and storm drains before the rain arrives,” the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Heavy rain may lead to ponding of water on roadways and poor visibility, causing difficult travel conditions,” the weather service said in an emailed statement.

“Isolated flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage. Thunderstorms may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain which can impact outdoor activities and recreationists,” the statement said.

Hikers and backpackers should plan for colder weather, breezy conditions and high-elevation snow, the statement said.

Whatcom County could see up to 2 inches of rain through the weekend, the forecast said.

Daytime temperatures are forecast in the 60s near Bellingham and the Whatcom County lowlands, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Near Artist Point at 5,100 feet, expect daytime highs in the 50s, with lows in the 40s.