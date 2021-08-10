Get ready to cope with Whatcom’s weather forecast

Portable air conditioners were on display in front of Hardware Sales during the July heatwave. An excessive heat warning has been issued in western Whatcom County from Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2021, through Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021, with the National Weather Service warning that the risk of heat-related illness will increase significantly, especially for individuals working or playing outside. The Bellingham Herald

This week holds clear skies and very warm weather for Bellingham and the surrounding areas.

High temperatures in Bellingham are forecast to hover in the 80s and low 90s through Saturday, Aug. 14, peaking on Thursday, Aug. 12, with a high near 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

An excessive heat warning has been issued in western Whatcom County from Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, through Saturday evening, with the National Weather Service warning that the risk of heat-related illness will increase significantly, especially for individuals working or playing outside.

Nighttime low temperatures in Bellingham will bottom out in the low- to mid-60s, allowing living spaces without air conditioning to cool below dangerous temperatures at night.

The excessive heat warning recommends that community members “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Bellingham’s air quality was good as of Monday, Aug. 9. Western Washington will likely not see significant smoke Tuesday, Aug. 10, or Wednesday, as westerly winds push clear ocean air into the region, according to NOAA forecasting.