This is what to expect for air quality as wildfire smoke drifts over Whatcom County

Hazy skies will continue for the next several days as smoke from wildfires burning across the West drifts over Western Washington.

That smoke will bring unearthly sunrises and sunsets, but at least for now, it’s staying in the upper atmosphere and not affecting air quality near the ground, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Right now, air quality concerns will be limited as the smoke and particulate matter is lofted well above the surface,” meteorologist Maddie Kristell said in the online forecast discussion.

Air quality across Bellingham and Whatcom County was in the “good” range at 4 a.m. Monday, August 2, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Daytime temperatures through Wednesday will be in the high 70s and low 80s, with overnight temperatures around 60 degrees, according the forecast.