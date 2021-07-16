Here’s what’s in the forecast that’s keeping Whatcom County free of smoke this weekend

Skies across Whatcom County and the rest of Western Washington will be free of wildfire smoke this weekend, thanks to south and west winds that are keeping temperatures cool.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across the West, including in British Columbia, Eastern Washington, Oregon and California.

But summer’s most prominent weather pattern — temperate breezes off the Pacific Ocean — are keeping the smoke at bay for now, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“That’s certainly what we’ve been seeing. As long as we have a westerly flow, it will keep the smoke away,” Kristell told The Bellingham Herald.

Computer models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show a stark contrast in smoke density between areas west of the fires and regions to the north and east, all because of the wind direction.

But that could change, and Kristell said it’s a good idea to buy an air purifier, or build a box fan filter, and keep extra filters on hand.

“That’s certainly a good choice, we can’t foresee that we’ll have the westerlies for the rest of the summer,” she said.

Despite the cooler temperatures, a statewide Stage 2 burn ban remains in place, outlawing all fires except propane and charcoal grills.

And the Whatcom Conservation District is offering two free Wildfire Workshops in partnership with the city of Bellingham.

A virtual workshop is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, and an in-person workshop is from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at South Whatcom Fire Authority Station 21, 4518 Cable St. in Geneva.

Both workshops feature local experts discussing wildfire risk, preparedness, response, tree and forest health, plus free home wildfire evaluations.

Registration deadline is Sunday, July 25. Contact Jenny Coe at jcoe@whatcomcd.org with questions.