It’s going to be hot soon in Whatcom County. Here’s what to expect and how to beat the heat

Bellingham and lowland Whatcom County could see their hottest temperatures of the year starting Sunday, June 20, as high pressure brings sunny skies and blocks the marine air that normally keeps Northwest Washington cool.

Forecast for Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, sees decreasing clouds with a high of 70.

High temperatures are expected to top 80 degrees on Sunday, and rise to the upper 80s or low 90s on Monday and Tuesday, before easing back to the 70s on Wednesday, June 23.

Hot weather can be deadly for some people, especially the very young and old, and those with certain medical conditions, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

“Be sure to cool your homes as much as possible at night and in the early morning prior to temperatures warming during the day,” the weather service said. “If you have to work or have plans to recreate outside, be sure to wear sunscreen, light (color and material) clothing and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”

Parents and pet owners were reminded to “look before you lock” because animals and small children can die quickly if left in a hot car.

Keep your home cool by closing windows and shades during the warmest part of the day and opening windows and running fans at night to let in cool air.

Keep lights off during the day and avoid running appliances that generate heat — especially the oven and the stovetop.

With no rain in the immediate forecast, it’s also important to follow fire safety rules, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the 90s are rare in Whatcom County, and even more so in June.

But over the past five years, June has seen several stretches of high temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Record high temperature is 83 degrees for June 20, set in 2018, and the record for June 21 is 84, set in 1992.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in Bellingham was 96 on July 29, 2009, according to National Weather Service data.

And the 90-degree mark has been reached fewer than 10 times since records started being kept in 1949 at Bellingham International Airport.