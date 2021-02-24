More fierce wind set to hit Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it

A wet, blustery storm is approaching Whatcom County with high winds that could cause power outages and endanger those living outside, especially in coastal areas from Bellingham north.

It’s the first in a pair of systems bringing gale-force winds at sea and heavy snow to the North Cascades.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, for winds at 25-35 mph and gusting to 55 mph.

“Gusty southerly to westerly winds will cause isolated power outages, down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects like tents,” the National Weather Service said in an emailed statement.

Another round of strong wind is likely Thursday night and Friday morning, Feb. 26, as a second storm blows through the region.