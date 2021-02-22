Heavy snowfall in North Cascades means ‘avalanches could be deep and historically large’

If you’re heading into the mountains this week — outside developed ski resorts — you might want to reconsider your plans unless you have winter backcountry experience.

With heavy snowfall and in some cases rain falling on snow, there’s increasing avalanche danger in the Mount Baker wilderness and elsewhere in the North Cascades.

“High to extreme avalanche danger in the Cascades today,” the Northwest Avalanche Center said in a statement from the National Weather Service in Seattle.”

“Avalanches could be deep and historically large in areas with extreme danger,” NWAC said.

Avalanche fears closed several mountain passes Sunday night, including Interstate 90 and highways 2 and 12.

Some 25 people have been killed in U.S. avalanches over the past three weeks.

“Snow levels will fall below pass level this afternoon to around 1,500 feet by Tuesday morning,” the weather service said. “Bands of heavy snow expected this evening through Tuesday with very heavy snowfall rates. Very difficult travel conditions expected over the passes.”