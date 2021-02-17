Snow might not be done with Whatcom County. Here’s the forecast

Winter isn’t done with Whatcom County, as temperatures remain below normal and more light snow or a rain-snow mix for the lowlands is headed this way.

That round of precipitation will hit Thursday morning, Feb. 18, as temperatures hover in the mid-30s, according to the online forecast discussion from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It could make for a slushy commute, especially on side streets that weren’t cleared after last weekend’s snowfall.

“The possibility exists for light rain/snow mix Thursday morning, mainly for the higher hilltops (of) Whatcom and Skagit counties, and the Cascade Foothills,” said meteorologist Madelyn Kristell.

Temperatures will rise to around 45 degrees by afternoon, which means rain for the lowlands and continued slow melting of accumulated snow.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday, Feb. 19, along with every day through at least Tuesday, Feb. 23, as daytime temperatures gradually warm to the upper 40s, which is normal for mid-February.

Forecasters are also watching weather patterns that could mean a return to colder temperatures next week, but the weather service said it was too soon to make predictions with any certainty.