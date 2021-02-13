After a snowy Saturday, there’s more weather to watch for Sunday in Whatcom County

After a day of snow, Saturday, Feb. 13, the National Weather Service says it will taper through the evening and overnight, but localized bands of moderate to heavy snow may lead to additional accumulations of 1-2 inches through 9 p.m.

The next round of precipitation is expected to bring light snow inland Sunday morning and afternoon, Feb. 14, according to the weather service. The threat for sleet and possibly freezing rain will increase across the Seattle metro area northwards toward Everett Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Rain is expected by Monday, Feb. 15, afternoon and evening as temperatures recover into the low 40s, the weather service said in a late afternoon update Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will hover around or below freezing, making ice a concern, according to John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, in a Saturday afternoon email.

“The bottom line is it is going to continue to be cold, it will freeze tonight raising ice concerns and we are going to get more snow. Driving should be avoided,” he wrote.

The Whatcom Transportation Authority has implemented its winter plans and increased staffing requirements and equipment is being utilized, Gargett added.

Puget Sound Energy has opened its Emergency Operations and Coordination Center, however, there were no reports of power loss in Whatcom County at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Our plows are prepped and ready for snow this weekend,” the Whatcom County Public Works Department said on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“Remember to give the plows plenty of space to do their work — stay back at least 100 feet Also, we’re pushing snow from the road to the shoulder, so please don’t park on the side of the road. We need a place to put the snow.”

The county’s travel planner website shows the plowing priority of all county roads.

Bellingham Public Works crews started plowing snow about 6 a.m. Saturday, according to an email from spokeswoman Amy Cloud.

Public Works’ street division had been laying down salt brine on streets in advance of the snow, and at 9 a.m. reported no major issues with the snow sticking to the roads.

“Crews are plowing and applying salt sand mix to arterial streets trying to keep those routes cleared. We will maintain our normal emergency routes maintenance, unless it is necessary to support emergency responders.” Cloud wrote.

Bellingham Public Works crews will be working around the clock until the snow event ends, she wrote.