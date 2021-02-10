Forecast calls for several inches of snow to the south, but what can Whatcom expect?

Fierce northeast winds from the Fraser River Valley were bashing parts of Whatcom County, and wind chills dropped into the teens amid an arctic deep freeze enveloping Western Washington.

A wind advisory is in effect for winds at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph through Friday morning, Feb. 12.

Power outages are possible with winds that strong, the National Weather Service said in its online forecasts.

Light flurries fell early Wednesday, Feb. 10, in some areas of lowland Whatcom County, and snow was possible throughout the day and for the next several days.

Daytime temperatures will hover around the freezing mark and overnight lows drop into the 20s as temperatures run about 15 degrees below normal for the next several days.

But those Fraser winds were reducing the chances for snow in lowland Whatcom County, said meteorologist Madelyn Kristell at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Down-sloping winds tend to dry and warm the air mass along the descent, which may have a moderating influence on the snow potential, particularly if the more southern track continues in the next run of (forecast) models,” Kristell said in the online forecast discussion.

Areas around the southern Puget Sound were likely to see several inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulation was not expected in Whatcom County.

Weekend snow?

Snow is possible again on Saturday, before temperatures begin to warm later in the Presidents Day weekend, Kristell said.

“While it is too early to come to any sort of consensus on the fine details of the next system, there does appear to be another chance at lowland snow over the weekend,” she said.

“That being said, factors such as the depth of the cold-air mass in place over the region as well as the amount of moisture available within the weekend system have non-negligible impacts on what will happen over the weekend,” Kristell said.

Further, the amount of moisture in the storm set to arrive this weekend remains uncertain, as well as its track through the state.

“Temperatures appear to moderate by early next week, but with unsettled conditions possibly continuing, there remains a considerable amount of uncertainty in the prognosis for next week,” Kristell said.

Staying safe

For those without housing, city of Bellingham officials have opened a temporary cold-weather shelter in the Depot Market Square at Railroad and Maple streets.

To volunteer, contact the Parks Department at 360-595-3728 or parks@cob.org or use this Google document.

Lummi Nation asked its residents to keep their pets inside or make sure they have shelter, food and water.

“Reminder, with the freezing temperatures to check on loved ones, elders, vulnerable make sure they are warm and have needs met,” the tribal government said on its Facebook page.

It also recommended covering exposed faucets and pipes disconnecting hoses to guard against freezing pipes.

Mountain caution

Mt. Baker Ski Area was open with cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens Wednesday.

Dangerous avalanche conditions eased to the “considerable” level in the Mount Baker wilderness, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.