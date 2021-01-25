Lowland snow is still possible in Whatcom. Here’s when we might see it

Snow in lowland Whatcom County remains possible through this week, as chilly weather lingers and a couple storm systems sweep across Northwest Washington.

Best chances for snow could also make roads slippery on Tuesday night, Jan. 26, and Wednesday morning and again Friday night, Jan. 29, and Saturday morning.

Less than 1 inch of accumulation is expected, if any, overnight Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“With cold air aloft and at the surface, and dropping snow levels, most of Western Washington has the potential to see some flakes falling Tuesday night,” meteorologist Mary Butwin said.

“As temperatures begin to rise come Wednesday morning, we do not foresee much accumulation happening for the majority of the lowlands. If you are higher up in the hills or in Northern Whatcom county, you will likely see a nice dusting,” Butwin said in the online forecast discussion.

Daytime high temperatures should be in the low to mid-40s through the week, with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies forecast Tuesday through Friday.

Overnight lows will remain around freezing, with rain or snow possible each night this week.

After Saturday, wind patterns are expected to bring warm air from the south and lift temperatures more toward seasonal norms, Butwin said.