Snow likely for Whatcom lowlands — when and how much is the question

Another round of snow is looking more likely for the Whatcom County lowlands, but exactly when and how much remains uncertain.

Both Saturday and Sunday nights could have at least some flurries in store, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle and Environment Canada’s forecast for the Vancouver area.

Snow amounts “look spotty and light,” meteorologists in Seattle said in the online forecast discussion Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“Sea-Tac has a 60% chance of snow with accumulations less than 1 inch. The percentages are a little higher at Bellingham where snow levels will be lower due to north-northeast flow. The coast will likely just see rain/snow mix with no accumulations. So we’ll see how this continues to unfold as we get closer to the event,” the National Weather Service said.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries Saturday night with temperatures around freezing in the Abbotsford, B.C., area north of Lynden, and flurries or light rain Sunday night.

More lowland snow is possible into next week, with temperatures remaining below normal and more rain headed toward the Northwest, the National Weather Service said.

Forecast

For the rest of this week, Whatcom County can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, turning to mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with overnight lows around freezing.

There’s a chance of rain for Sunday, changing to snow Sunday night.