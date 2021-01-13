Windstorm causes power outages, topples trees, damaging dorm at WWU

Winds gusting well past 50 mph knocked out electricity across a broad section of the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service and Puget Sound Energy.

At least one person was injured in Whatcom County when trees crashed into a dorm at Western Washington University, campus officials said Tuesday night, Jan. 12.

Commuters were urged to drive cautiously, especially in the predawn darkness, because of debris and water over roadways.

More than 12,000 PSE customers were without power in Whatcom County early Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the utility company’s online outage map.

An estimated 300,000 total PSE customers were without power at 4 a.m.

PSE tweeted early Wednesday, Jan. 13, that its crews were assessing damages.

“(Crews are) getting a look at what’s been done to the system and determining the extent of repairs that are needed,” PSE said. “The process takes time and crews may be delayed, as unsafe weather remains an issue.”

Most of the outages were caused by falling trees and branches from high winds and saturated soil from days of rain.

Powerful storm

Winds from an “atmospheric river” of storms churning into Western Washington from the Pacific Ocean brought heavy rain and high winds, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The strongest winds were in Whatcom County, the National Weather Service office in Seattle tweeted.

Readings at Bellingham International Airport showed winds of 30 mph gusting to 43 mph at 9:20 p.m.

Peak gusts included 79 mph at Mount Baker, 72 mph at Sandy Point, 70 mph at Ferndale and 49 mph in Bellingham, where the official weather measuring station was offline for several hours.

Heavy rain, record warmth

More than an inch of rain has fallen over the past week in Whatcom County, with 2.69 inches for the month through Jan. 12.

Normal January rainfall is 4.67 inches.

Warm winds from the storm pushed the temperature to 60 degrees, breaking the record of 57 degrees from 2002.

Normal January nighttime temperatures are in the low 30s.

Flood concerns ease

A flood watch was canceled, and the Northwest River Forecast Center shows the Nooksack River cresting just below flood stage in Nugents Corner and Ferndale.

On the river’s south fork near Acme, minor flooding was expected near the Saxon Bridge.

Still without power

About 3,000 to 4,000 PSE customers remained without power in Whatcom County at 6 a.m., said, John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

“Crews (are) assigned but some areas may be a while before restoration since crews are staging now awaiting high winds to safe levels. PSE has had their (emergency operations center) operating all night,” Gargett told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Coastal flooding

“West winds are pushing tides a little higher but no reports of coastal flooding so far, Gargett said.

Seasonal king tides are a concern when they coincide with strong winds.

Mountains

Mt. Baker Ski Area was closed Wednesday because of the storm, according to its website.

It was raining Tuesday at Heather Meadows, ski area officials said online.

Avalanche danger was high in the Mount Baker wilderness because rain on snow creates unstable slopes, the Northwest Avalanche Center said online.

Damage at WWU

One student suffered a minor injury when trees from Sehome Arboretum fell onto Fairhaven Stack 3 about 8:40 p.m., WWU said in an email.

“The trees fell from the arboretum onto the building, and University Police and Facilities Management are on the scene,” WWU said.

Officials hadn’t assessed the extent of damage to the building Tuesday night.

Residents of the dorm were being relocated.

Electrical service to campus was not affected, WWU spokesman Paul Cocke told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

University officials warned against entering the heavily wooded arboretum and said the service road behind the dorm was closed because of fallen trees.

Forecast

Rains will ease Wednesday in Whatcom County, with partly sunny skies expected Thursday, Jan. 14.

Daytime highs will be near 50 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

