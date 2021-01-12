New forecast shows Nooksack cresting higher than previously thought. Here’s what to expect

Warmer temperatures brought rain to all but the highest levels of the North Cascades on Tuesday, and forecasts show that the Nooksack River will crest at flood stage Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“Snow levels are rising to 6,000 to 8,000 feet,” meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Jan. 12 at a National Weather Service online media briefing about an “atmospheric river” that is dropping rain in torrents around Whatcom County and all of Western Washington.

“This will cause some of the precipitation to fall as rain,” Kovacik said.

That means runoff and snowmelt will begin pouring from the mountains into the Nooksack River.

According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the Nooksack will crest at flood stage Wednesday afternoon or evening in both Acme and Ferndale.

Forecasts for the river at Nugents Corner showed the Nooksack rising past “action stage” but below flood stage.

Welll while you were sleeping, it rained. And then it rained some more (unless you were in the Olympic rain shadow). There's more on the way into Wednesday AM. Heavy at times. There's a lot of water on roadways and in rivers/streams so pay attention when driving today! #wawx pic.twitter.com/s8htbBRC5x — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 12, 2021

Similar conditions cased the Nooksack to flow over its banks in late January and early February 2020, flooding the towns of Everson, Nooksack and Sumas.

Damages totaled $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Mt. Baker Ski Area was closed Tuesday because of rain and high winds.

Mount Baker Highway was open to the ski area with compact snow and ice on the road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Kovacik said rain on snow causes hazardous avalanche conditions for backcountry travelers.

Avalanche danger was “high” at the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Whatcom County forecast

Rain was expected to ease Wednesday morning, leading to partly sunny skies Thursday, Jan. 14.

Highs around 50 were forecast, with lows in the 40s.

Winds gusting to 30-40 mph were forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, along with heavy rain.

Meanwhile, other weather-related hazards remain, according to weather forecasts:

▪ A gale warning was in effect through Wednesday morning for Bellingham Bay and other coastal Whatcom County waters.

▪ Strong south-southeast winds could develop, with possible power outages from falling limbs and trees around coastal Whatcom County.

▪ Coastal flooding from seasonal king tides is possible Wednesday morning at Point Roberts, Boundary Bay, and on the east side of Sandy Point.

▪ Landslide concerns remain high from rain-soaked ground.

▪ Heavy rain could fill ditches along rural roads and send water over the road. Drivers were warned not to drive through standing water and to heed road closure signs.