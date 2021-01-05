Damaging winds expected with power outages likely from next Whatcom storm

A new weather forecast shows Bellingham and western Whatcom County in the path of the most damaging winds from a storm that is expected to topple trees and power lines.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in a high-wind warning issued early Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the forecast said.

The wind warning is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday but the strongest winds were expected Tuesday afternoon.

South winds will blow at 35-45 mph, gusting to 60 mph — stronger than the storm that littered Whatcom County streets with branches and debris on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, the North Cascades was under a winter storm warning Tuesday for winds gusting to 45 mph and up to 2 feet of new snow.

Mt. Baker Ski Area had 56 inches of snow through 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Avalanche danger was at high levels Tuesday and winter sports enthusiasts were advised to use caution in the Mount Baker wilderness.