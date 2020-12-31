Whatcom’s stormy weather could worsen through the weekend. Here’s what to expect

Expect blustery weather to continue through New Year’s weekend, with periods of strong wind and heavy rain in the Whatcom County lowlands and buckets of snow in the mountains.

That’s good news for winter sports enthusiasts but could mean power outages and minor flooding elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The worst weather was expected Friday night, Jan. 1, through Saturday night, Jan. 2, with heavy rain and strong wind, the weather service said in a statement.

“A series of systems will bring lowland rain, impactful mountain snow, and gusty winds to Western Washington today and again over the weekend,” meteorologist Reid Wolcott said in the online forecast discussion Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“Wet and unsettled weather looks to persist into the first week of 2021,” Wolcott said.

“Expect another round of heavy lowland rain, heavy mountain snow, and potentially more widespread stronger winds Saturday,” Wolcott said.

Gusts of 35-45 mph or stronger were possible.

A wind advisory was in effect Wednesday, with sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts from 30-45 mph measured at Bellingham International Airport.

In the Bellingham area, up to an inch of rain was possible, adding to the 6.07 inches that had fallen through Wednesday in December.

That’s almost 2 inches above normal monthly rainfall as measured at Bellingham International Airport.

Landslides were a possibility because of saturated soil.

Daytime temperatures were expected through Sunday, Dec. 3, in the mid-40s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Mountains

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the North Cascades through Thursday, Dec. 31.

“It is currently snowing hard up here,” said Amy Trowbridge at the Mt. Baker Ski Area.

Up to 18 inches of snow was forecast for the Mount Baker wilderness through Thursday morning, with snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet.

Some 7 inches of snow fell in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, the ski area reported at its website.

And snow was expected daily through Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the North Cascades, the weather service said.

Avalanche danger was “considerable” and could worsen through the weekend, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Marine forecast

Conditions could be treacherous on Bellingham Bay, the Georgia Strait and adjacent waters, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management warned in an email.

“As the next weather system arrives winds will again pick up and small craft advisories and gale watches and warnings should be expected,” emergency managers advised.

River conditions

Because of all the rain, the Nooksack River was running high but was not expected to reach flood stage, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.

“We are going to be wet through the weekend as more weather systems pass through our area,” Whatcom Division of Emergency Management said. “The Nooksack River level and its forks are beginning to rise but will stay well below flood stage.”

Local rivers and streams will rise again rise starting Saturday as the storms bring more rain.

“Flooding is not predicted at this time; however, river channels will be quite full; actual rainfall will affect the level so stay tuned to local weather stations for updates,” the Division of Emergency Management said. “And small streams will likely have fast-moving water in them as well. Be careful.”