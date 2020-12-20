Whatcom County, B.C. have no border for snow. Here’s when we might share some

The National Weather Service and Environment Canada seem to agree Whatcom County might see a little snow Monday, Dec. 21.

The weather service in Seattle said in its Sunday, Dec. 20, forecast that snow levels will fall with the passage of a cold front with heavy precipitation Monday and Monday night.

“If snow does occur, travel impacts are not likely as roadways remain warm and onshore flow prevents freezing temperatures,” the forecast reported.

Environment Canada’s report for the Fraser Valley just north of Whatcom County, calls for heavy snowfall across the southern interior of British Columbia.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state on Monday. Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the southern interior of British Columbia,” according to the Canadian forecast.

Snow will begin early Monday morning and intensify rapidly, tapering off late Monday night. Snowfall amounts will range from 10-14 inches in British Columbia, according to Canada’s forecast.

Dangerous avalanche conditions are forecast in many areas. Conditions in North Cascades National Park are considerable, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.